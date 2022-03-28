Catholic World News

Vatican defers to episcopal conferences on Covid-related modifications for Holy Week

March 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a Note to Bishops and Episcopal Conferences on the Celebration of Holy Week, the prefect and secretary of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said that “in view of the ongoing slowdown of the pandemic, albeit at different rates in individual countries, we do not intend to offer any further guidelines for the Holy Week celebrations.”



“The experience that the Episcopal Conferences have gained in recent years is certainly sufficient to deal with the various situations in the most appropriate ways, always taking care to observe the ritual norms contained in the liturgical books,” they added. “We would therefore like to urge everyone to be prudent and avoid actions and behavior that could potentially be a risk.”

