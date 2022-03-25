Catholic World News

Vatican releases new document on ministry to migrants

March 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Migrants and Refugees Section

CWN Editor's Note: “Pastoral Orientations on Intercultural Migrant Ministry” was released on March 24 by the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.



The 40-page document has seven sections: “Acknowledging and Overcoming Fear,” “Promoting Encounter,” “Listening and Being Compassionate,” “Living Our Catholicity,” “Understanding Migrants as a Blessing,” “Fulfilling the Evangelizing Mission,” and “Cooperating towards Communion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!