Confession is the sacrament of supernatural joy, Vatican cardinal tells confessors

March 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a lecture to participants in a course on the internal forum, Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, the Major Penitentiary of the Apostolic Penitentiary, spoke on “The Joy of Mercy.”



The prelate also advised confessors to maintain the utmost discretion about conversations that take place in spiritual direction outside the Sacrament of Penance, even if such divulging such conversations does not entail automatic excommunication. Cardinal Piacenza said that in spiritual direction—which is always suggested by the one who seeks direction, and never by the priest—the director should take care never to impose his own will and projects, but instead help the one seeking direction to discern the will of God.

