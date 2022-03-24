Catholic World News

Kansas bishop resumes duties; cleared of abuse charge

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, Kansas, has resumed his post after a 14-month leave of absence, having been cleared of sex-abuse charges.



Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City announced that both state prosecutors and Vatican investigators had determined that the charges made against Bishop Brungardt were not supported by the facts. The bishop had consistently denied the charges.

