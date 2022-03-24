Catholic World News

Amid chaos of war in Ukraine, priests and sisters refuse to leave

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Latin-rite Bishop Vitalii Kryvytskyi, SDB, of Kyiv-Zhytomyr is “adamant that at a time like this ‘we cannot be anywhere else,’” according to the report. His diocese notes that “many villages and towns are in a state of humanitarian disaster, and many citizens have no water and food.”

