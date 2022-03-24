Catholic World News

Papal telegram to Xi Jinping: prayers for victims of airplane crash

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A March 21 plane crash in Guanxi Autonomous Region (map) killed all 132 people on board. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

