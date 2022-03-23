Catholic World News

Ukrainian women and children at risk from traffickers, cardinal warns

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, visited refugee centers during a four-day visit to Poland. He also spoke about the synodal process in an address to over 500 priests at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Warsaw.

