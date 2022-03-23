Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘I see Ukraine’s victory in the eyes of priests and volunteers’

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has remained in his see of Kyiv throughout the battle being fought there.



The prelate said on March 22 that “looking into the eyes of our priests and volunteers, I saw the victory of Ukraine. Because they work, they live for it.”



“They live precisely in our churches,” he continued. “I saw a priest spending the night in the sacristy next to the holy altar, and all the volunteers with him, who are trying to serve. And the whole church is crammed with humanitarian aid —people are constantly streaming.”

