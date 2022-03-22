Catholic World News

Renewed papal praise for St. Junípero Serra, a ‘great apostle’

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language video message to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Religious Education Congress, Pope Francis renewed his praise for St. Junípero Serra, the Apostle of California, whose actions and legacy have come under increasing attack in recent years.



“This year, you are celebrating a jubilee year in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the 250th anniversary of the Saint Gabriel Mission, the first Church founded by that great Apostle of Mexico and California, St. Junipero Serra,” Pope Francis said, as he asked those in attendance to proclaim, in action, the Lord’s tenderness, mercy, and love.



“During [Serra’s] canonization in 2015, I indicated that ‘he was the embodiment of ‘a Church which goes forth’, a Church which sets out to bring everywhere the reconciling tenderness of God,’” Pope Francis added. “May this jubilee be a great opportunity for renewal!”

