Papal letter marks 150th anniversary of founding of Josephites

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to the Father General of the Congregation of St. Joseph, also known as the Josephites of Murialdo, to mark the beginning of the jubilee year of the 150th anniversary of its founding by St. Leonardo Murialdo (1828-1900).



“In this Jubilee Year, I hope that you will further, in the school of the Founder, the art of grasping the needs of the times and providing for them with the creativity of the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis wrote. “I commend to you in particular the youngest, who today, more than ever, need credible witnesses. In your ministry, let yourselves be guided by the gentle and concrete example of Saint Joseph.”

