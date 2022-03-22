Catholic World News

Taizé leader meets with Pope

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. His successor, Brother Alois, met with Pope Francis on March 21, and the two discussed the war in Ukraine, initiatives to assist Ukrainian refugees, and the Church’s synod on synodality.

