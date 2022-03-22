Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman sees baptism and mission as ‘conciliar keys’ to new Curial reform

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has written a commentary on Praedicate Evangelium [Preach the Gospel], the Pope’s newly released apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia (CWN coverage).



“The Church that engages in dialogue in order to evangelize has been the leitmotif of recent pontificates, and now this aspect is also being further emphasized in the structure of the Roman Curia,” Tornielli writes. “A second significant element of the new constitution is the development of a desire expressed in the conciliar texts regarding the role of the laity.”

