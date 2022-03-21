Catholic World News

Pakistan: Muslim man arrested for blasphemy against Christians

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A young Muslim has been arrested in Lahore and charged with blasphemy after he entered a Pentecostal church, attempted (unsuccessfully) to tear down a cross, and shouted “Allahu akbar“

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which provide heavy punishments for offenses against religion, have been used frequently against Christians; the criminal charges against a member of the Muslim majority for offending the Christian faith is unusual.

