Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has ruled that Kim Davis, once a county clerk in Kentucky, violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples in 2015 when she declined to sign their marriage licenses. The ruling allows a lawsuit against Davis to proceed.



(In 2015, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, then apostolic nuncio to the United States, arranged for Davis to greet Pope Francis in the Vatican embassy in the US—leading to controversy that lasted through 2018.)

