Do not blame God for our woes, but convert, Pope tells pilgrims

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 20, the Third Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 13:1-9, the Gospel reading of the day, during his Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“Rather than blaming God, Jesus says we need to look inside ourselves: it is sin that produces death; our selfishness can tear apart relationships; our wrong and violent choices can unleash evil,” Pope Francis said.



“At this point the Lord offers the true solution, and that is conversion: He says, ‘unless you repent you will all likewise perish’ (Lk 13:5). It is an urgent call, especially during this time of Lent ... So let us ask the Blessed Virgin Mary to fill us with hope and courage, and kindle in us the desire for conversion.”

