In Ecuador, bishop-elect of new diocese resigns before his installation

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On February 2, Pope Francis created the Diocese of Caule from the territory of Archdiocese of Guayaquil. The Pontiff named an Italian missionary priest, Auxiliary Bishop Giovanni Battista Piccioli of Guayaquil, as its first bishop.



Two weeks before his installation, Bishop-elect Piccioli, 64, has resigned, and Pope Francis has named the Archbishop of Guayaquil as the new diocese’s apostolic administrator. Neither the Vatican nor the archdiocese has yet offered an explanation for the unusual resignation.

