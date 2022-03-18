Catholic World News

Pope highlights St. Joseph’s ‘father’s heart and creative courage,’ ponders vocations decline

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 17, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general chapter of the Agustinos Recoletos (Order of Augustinian Recollects). Following his address, he offered extemporaneous comments on the decline in priestly and religious vocations.



“Do not be afraid to ask yourselves this question: when there are no more Augustinian Recollects, when there will not be enough priestly vocations for everyone,” he said, “have we prepared the laity, have we prepared people to continue with your pastoral work in the Church?”



The Pope added, “And you, have you prepared people to carry on with your spirituality, which is a gift from God, to carry it forward?”

