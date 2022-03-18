Catholic World News

God is our pillar of support during war, Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Every day since this terrible war began in Ukraine, which many already call a full-out war, a war to destroy the Ukrainian people, everyone has been praying,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said during a moleben for the Ukrainian army.



“War never lasts forever, like a storm at sea. And that peace, of which the Lord is the source, is stronger than war.”

