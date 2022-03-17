Catholic World News

UN sets March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

March 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The representative of Pakistan, introducing the resolution calling for establishing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, said Islamophobia has emerged as a new form of racism that includes, among others, discriminatory travel bans, hate speech and the targeting of girls and women for their dress,” the UN stated in a press release.



“Global action will help counter increasing acts of violence against Muslims and Muslim communities around the world,” Guyana’s representative added. “However, the representative of France noted that Islamophobia has no agreed definition in international law.”

