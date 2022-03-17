Catholic World News

Cambodian government honors bishop for social development

March 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A native of France, Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, MEP, is Vicar Apostolic of Phnom Penh, the nation’s capital. The Southeast Asian nation of 17.3 million (map) is 86% Buddhist and 3% Christian, with 7% adhering to ethnic or folk religions.

