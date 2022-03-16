Catholic World News

As jihadists tighten control, laity sustain Catholic communities in rural Niger

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As jihadist terrorists tighten their control of rural Niger (map), priests have left rural villages for Niamey, the nation’s capital. The West African nation of 23 million is over 96% Muslim, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

