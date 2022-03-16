Catholic World News

Patriarch Sako: Canonization processes for Iraqi martyrs progressing

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, made his remarks on the 14th anniversary of the murder of Archbishop Paulos Rahho of Mosul.

