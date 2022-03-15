Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols ordains former Anglican bishop to the Catholic priesthood

March 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 12, Cardinal Vincent Nichols ordained Jonathan Goodall to the priesthood. Born in 1961, Goodall was Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet from 2009 to 2021. In September, he resigned from his position and was received into the Catholic Church; he will now serve as a parish priest.

