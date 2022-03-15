Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal: ‘We must not expect everything from those who govern us’

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In a prayer service following the inauguration of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Cardinal Celestino Aós Braco of Santiago preached that “we belong to God and not to the State.”



“God gave us rights which the State must recognize and respect,” the 77-year-old Capuchin Franciscan cardinal added. “Men and women are equal in rights, duties and dignity; God called us and calls us today to live together as brothers and sisters ... We are here to renew our conviction that we cannot expect everything from rulers, but that each of us is responsible for the good of all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!