Catholic World News

Egypt’s government raises aid for families of Coptic martyrs

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Egypt has increased its support for the families of 20 Coptic Christians who were beheaded by the Islamic State in 2015.



The government had given a one-time payment to the families of the victims in 2015; the aid is now supplemented by a monthly pension.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!