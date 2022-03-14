Catholic World News

Taking up, going up, praying: Pope preaches at anniversary of St. Ignatius’ canonization

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On March 12, Pope Francis went to the Church of the Gesù, the mother church of the Society of Jesus, to preach the homily at a Mass marking the 400th anniversary of the canonization of the Society’s founder, St. Ignatius of Loyola.



“Dear brothers and sisters, may our holy father Ignatius help us to preserve discernment, our precious legacy, as an ever timely treasure to be poured out on the Church and on the world,” Pope Francis concluded. “Indeed, discernment is essential, so that, as St. Peter Faber wrote, ‘the good that can be achieved, thought, or organized, may be done with a good, not a malign, spirit.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!