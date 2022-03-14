Catholic World News

In massive spending bill, pro-life amendments preserved, but Planned Parenthood still gets millions

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The House and Senate have passed a $1.5-trillion budget bill that includes the Hyde, Weldon, and Helms amendments.



The Hyde amendment prohibits federal funding of most abortions in the US; the Weldon amendment prohibits discrimination against pro-life healthcare entities; and the Helms amendment prohibits the funding of abortions internationally.



“We applaud Congress for including provisions in the omnibus appropriations package that uphold the sacred dignity of human life and will support and assist many vulnerable people here and abroad,” the chairman of five US bishops’ committees said in a joint statement that also welcomed other provisions of the bill, including assistance to Ukrainian refugees, critical humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian and other refugees, “improvements to maternal health care ... affordable housing and food security, [and] environmental provisions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!