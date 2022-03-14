Catholic World News

Nuncio to Ukraine: ‘There is something demonic’ about the war

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, told Aid to the Church in Need that “during this war, which is not a purely human invention, there is something demonic about it – as there is in all violence. And we can only defeat the evil in this war together, all over the world, through fasting, prayer, much humility, and love.”



“There are plenty of reasons for this war, and some claim that there is a religious dimension to some of them,” he added. “I consider this completely incorrect.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!