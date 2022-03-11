Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Primate: Russian soldiers face eternal damnation

March 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said that “the enemy is intentionally ruining the infrastructure, destroying civilian dwellings and is killing and terrorizing the peaceful population ... Especially awful is the situation in Mariupol, which is blocked by Russian forces.”



“I understand that there is no practical sense in addressing the Russian occupiers, so I only wish to inform them, for all of the spilled blood, for the suffering and tears, for the ruined lives, each of them will personally have to answer before God and will receive, as promised by God, no mercy and eternal suffering for their crimes and unmerciful actions,” he continued.



After imploring “all nations and international institutions” to take action against Russia, the Primate added, “Let Almighty God, as the Righteous Judge, look at the suffering Ukrainian nation and bring his judgement on the unmerciful murderers! Let the anger of God and inescapable retribution that is promised to these lost souls be upon them!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!