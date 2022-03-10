Catholic World News

4 convicted in Islamic State killing of French priest

March 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jacques Hamel, 85, was slain by jihadists in 2016 while he was celebrating Mass. Later that year, Pope Francis waived the typical requirement that sainthood causes begin five years after a person’s death.

