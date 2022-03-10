Catholic World News

Biden promotes abortion policies on International Women’s Day

March 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden referred to a “whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” in his statement for International Women’s Day on March 8.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!