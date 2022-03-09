Catholic World News

Vermont bishop suspends pastor for refusing Covid vaccine

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vermont, has removed a pastor who refused Covid vaccination, declined to be tested regularly, and would not wear a mask.



The bishop said that he was removing Father Peter Williams from his post because of the priest’s “serious disobedience.” He explained that he had ordered the priest, under obedience, to accept vaccination or regular testing.

