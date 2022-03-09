Vatican’s Secretary of State tells Moscow that armed attacks in Ukraine must stop
March 09, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On March 8, Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“The cardinal conveyed Pope Francis’ deep concern for the ongoing war in Ukraine and reaffirmed what the Pope said last Sunday at the Angelus. In particular, he reiterated his call for an end to armed attacks, for humanitarian corridors to be secured for civilians and rescuers, and for negotiation instead of armed violence,” according to a Vatican statement.
The Russian foreign minister discussed the “Russian motivation regarding the causes and objectives of the special military operation conducted in Ukraine.”
