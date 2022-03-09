Catholic World News

Feminine holiness ‘makes the Church and the world fruitful,’ Pope says in message

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a conference on the women saints who are doctors of the Church or co-patronesses of Europe, Pope Francis said that “the example of these saints highlights some of the elements that make up that femininity so necessary to the Church and to the world: the courage to face difficulties; the capacity for being practical; a natural desire to promote what is most beautiful and human according to God’s plan; and a far-sighted, prophetic vision of the world and of history, that made them sowers of hope and builders of the future.”



The papal message, dated March 1, was made public on March 8.

