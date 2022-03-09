Catholic World News

Mining could lead to genocide of indigenous peoples, Brazil’s bishops warn

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Warning against mining initiatives on undeveloped land inhabited by indigenous peoples, Brazil’s bishops called on “all Christians to protect life, indigenous peoples, and forests. We do not accept the legalization of the pollution of rivers and towns with mercury, the destruction of streams, the opening of new fronts for deforestation in the Amazon and the genocide of the peoples.”

