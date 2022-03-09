Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks of ‘miracle of the Dnieper’ in crucified nation

March 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: On March 8—the 13th day of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine—Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke of the “miracle of the Dnieper” [Dnipro], a reference to the major European river that flows through Ukraine.



“Today, that miracle over the Dnipro is created by our Ukrainian army, stopping the invasion of the northern neighbor, who stepped on our land, bringing destruction and death, trying to destroy the freedom-loving Ukrainian people,” he said. “We are performing a miracle of people who show their love of freedom to the whole world.”



Speaking to the international community, he added, “Do everything you can to stop this madness! Because today, in front of our eyes, Ukraine is being crucified. There is not a single night when bombs do not rain down on civilians. Let us stop the war together! Let us be instruments of God’s peace in our time together!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!