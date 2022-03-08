Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes TPS designation for Ukraine

March 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorka has granted TPS (temporary protected status) to Ukrainians; the status allows residents of some unsafe countries to live and work in the US.



“In these internally displaced persons and refugees, we are reminded of the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt and the vulnerability of our infant Lord,” said Bishop Mario Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration.

