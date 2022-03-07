Catholic World News

Egyptian president: include Christian churches in new urban plans

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Egypt’s President Abdel al Sisi has said that Christian churches should be included in the designs for new communities being developed in the country’s urbanization plans.



“Where there is a mosque there must also be a church,” the Egyptian president said. He said that churches should be built even if they will be attended by only a small fraction of the number of people attending a mosque in the same city.

