Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following his Angelus address on March 6, Pope Francis spoke about Ukraine.



“Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine,” he said. “It is not merely a military operation, but a war, which sows death, destruction and misery. The number of victims is increasing, as are the people fleeing, especially mothers and children. The need for humanitarian assistance in that troubled country is growing dramatically by the hour.”



“I make a heartfelt appeal for humanitarian corridors to be genuinely secured, and for aid to be guaranteed and access facilitated to the besieged areas, in order to offer vital relief to our brothers and sisters oppressed by bombs and fear,” he continued. “The Holy See is ready to do everything, to put itself at the service of this peace.”

