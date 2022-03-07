Catholic World News

USCCB urges continued prayer, humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, surrounding countries

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said that “in view of the developing humanitarian crisis, I urge the US government to provide all possible assistance to the people of Ukraine and to work closely with faith-based partners who are already on the ground providing emergency aid.”



“I encourage everyone to give generously to organizations such as Catholic Relief Services and USCCB’s Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe that are bringing tangible relief and the hope of Christ to those in need,” he added.

