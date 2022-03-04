Catholic World News

Analysis of Vatican tribunal ruling in finance trial

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this week a Vatican tribunal rejected a series of pre-trial motions by defendants in a landmark financial-misconduct case. Defense lawyers argues that their clients could not receive a fair trial, claiming violations of common due-process standards. In an analysis of the tribunal’s 40-page ruling, Pillar shows how the court determined that the defense claims fail, under the standards set by the Vatican’s own criminal law.

