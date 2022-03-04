Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory imposes ashes on President Biden in White House

March 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory traveled to the White House on Ash Wednesday to impose ashes on President Biden, The Hill reported.



Church discipline permits the imposition of ashes outside of Mass on Ash Wednesday.



“We obviously spoke about the violence in Ukraine, and our desire that a diplomatic solution will be accomplished to bring peace to the people there and to end the carnage,” said Cardinal Gregory, who later concelebrated Ash Wednesday Mass with Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!