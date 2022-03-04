Catholic World News

Russian troops shell Orthodox cathedral in Kharkiv; Zelenskyy vows to restore it

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Russia forces shelled historic Dormition (Assumption) Cathedral in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.



In an impassioned address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the bombing and vowed to “restore the cathedral so that no trace of war remains there.”



“The target of Russia was the Assumption Cathedral in Kharkiv, one of the oldest Orthodox monuments of the city, monuments of Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy, who is Jewish. “They enjoy the fact that God does not give an instant rebuff. But he sees. And he answers. Answers so that you cannot hide. There is no such bunker to survive God’s response. And we will restore the cathedral so that no trace of war remains there. And even if you destroy all our cathedrals and churches, you will not destroy our sincere faith in God, in Ukraine.”

