Catholic World News

Archbishop’s Rosary for peace disrupted by hackers?

March 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An online “Rosary for Peace in Ukraine” organized by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco was interrupted by an apparent cyberattack on March 2.



The web site of the San Francisco archdiocese was temporarily disabled by a huge volume of traffic. Archdiocesan officials suspect that they were the victims of a scheme known as a “distributed denial of service” attack, in which multiple computers are exploited to flood a site with traffic, causing a breakdown.



Archdiocesan officials were not able to pinpoint the source of the thousands of requests for access. The FBI has been asked to investigate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!