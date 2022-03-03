Catholic World News

Papal nuncio staying in Kiev

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine, has announced his plan to remain in Kiev despite the Russian threat to the capital city.



The Lithuanian-born Vatican diplomat, who has served in Ukraine since last June, said that he would stay in order to “be close to the people,” unless it becomes “humanly impossible” to remain.

