Vatican prefect condemns ‘unjustified invasion’ of Ukraine

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the strongest language used to date by a ranking Vatican official, the prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches has denounced the “unjustified invasion” of Ukraine.



Cardinal Leonardo Sandri made the remark during a service of prayer for peace in Ukraine, held in the Roman cathedral of the Byzantine-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

