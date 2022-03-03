Catholic World News

Sri Lankan archdiocese tells ex-president to testify about Easter Sunday bombings

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. Former President Maithripala Sirisena said he would “swear on the Holy Cross” that he had no prior knowledge of the bombings; an official of the Archdiocese of Colombo responded, “If the former president has anything to say, he can state it before the law or before the Criminal Investigation Department.”

