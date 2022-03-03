Catholic World News

Pope reflects on fraternity and education in message to Church in Brazil

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to the Church in Brazil for the Brazilian bishops’ annual Lenten Brotherhood campaign.



“I hope with all my heart that the choice of the theme “Fraternity and Education” may become a cause for great hope in every ecclesial community and of effective renewal in Catholic schools and universities, so that, having Christ as the model for their pedagogical project, they may transmit wisdom by educating with love, thus becoming models of this holistic formation for other educational institutions,” the Pontiff wrote.

