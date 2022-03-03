Catholic World News

Blinken meets with Ukrainian Catholic archbishop in Washington

March 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: On March 2, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia and the Ukrainian ambassador to the US at the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Washington.



Blinken said how inspired he was by the resilience of the Ukrainians, and later tweeted about the meeting.



Archbishop Gudziak called for “maximum immediate support” for Ukraine. “Every time over the last 250 years that a Russian regime —tsarist, Communist, or Putinist—has occupied Ukrainian lands on which the Ukrainian Catholic Church ministered, our church was declared illegal and strangled,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!