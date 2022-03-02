Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops ask Pope to consecrate Russia, Ukraine

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Catholic bishops of Ukraine have written to Pope Francis, asking him to “publicly perform the act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin at Fatima.”



The bishops’ plea was made public on February 2: Ash Wednesday.

